Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Allegion by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

