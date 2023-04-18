Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagate Technology Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

