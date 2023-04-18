Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 105 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,414.98 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,030.38 and a 52 week high of $1,560.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,394.59.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 63.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

