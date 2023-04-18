Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 105 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,821,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,414.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,416.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,394.59. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,030.38 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 63.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

