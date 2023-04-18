Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 11,231 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.