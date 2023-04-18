Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.