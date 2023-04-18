Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 22,108 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,351 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,847,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.00 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.