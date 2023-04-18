Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 22,369 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,970 shares of company stock worth $1,482,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $207.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

