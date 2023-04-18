Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 22,764 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

