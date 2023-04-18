Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 22,764 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

