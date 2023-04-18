Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

