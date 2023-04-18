Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 280 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of CDAY opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -143.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Stories

