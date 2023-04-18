Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

