Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

