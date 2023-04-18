Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 365 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

