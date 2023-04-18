Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 86.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

