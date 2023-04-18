Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,382,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,382,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.06, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

