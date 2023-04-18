Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

