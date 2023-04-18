Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 912 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 85.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

