Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $545,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after acquiring an additional 770,484 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,530,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 383,723 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,049,000 after buying an additional 321,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after buying an additional 295,418 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.07.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

