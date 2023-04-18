Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

