Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.95. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.