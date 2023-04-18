Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $307,262,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after buying an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after acquiring an additional 970,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.