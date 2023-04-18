Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.1 %

ALX opened at $192.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.49 and a 52 week high of $266.43.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

