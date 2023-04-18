Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLY. Barclays cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,993,000 after buying an additional 1,845,600 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Further Reading

