Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hudson Value Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 44,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 169,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 72,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 126,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.