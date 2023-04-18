Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,939,000 after purchasing an additional 91,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 293,021 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

