Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Citigroup

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $49.50 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.