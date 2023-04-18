Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 532,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $21,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 150,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.