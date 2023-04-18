Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Major Shareholder Buys $5,997,831.07 in Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 562,121 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $5,997,831.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,097,896 shares in the company, valued at $662,584,550.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

On Thursday, April 13th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,193,808 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,935,281.28.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $5,075,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $2,487,500.00.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

NYSE AMAM opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.