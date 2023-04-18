Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Major Shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Purchases 1,193,808 Shares

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,193,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,935,281.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,693,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,955,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 562,121 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $5,997,831.07.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $5,075,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $2,487,500.00.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

