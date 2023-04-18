Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Major Shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Purchases 1,193,808 Shares

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,193,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,935,281.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,693,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,955,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 562,121 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $5,997,831.07.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $5,075,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $2,487,500.00.
Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.
Several research firms recently commented on AMAM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
