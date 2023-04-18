American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.39.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

