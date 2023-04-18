American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 2,448 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 2,448 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $30,942.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 529,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE NYC opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $99,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

