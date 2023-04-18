American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $158.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.84 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

