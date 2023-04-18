Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

Americas Silver Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $121,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.