Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.14.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
