Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amesite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Get Amesite alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amesite by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amesite by 295.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.