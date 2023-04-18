Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amesite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amesite by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amesite by 295.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Further Reading

