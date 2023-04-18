AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3) Insider Buys A$40,150.00 in Stock

AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3 – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sales purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$40,150.00 ($26,946.31).

Andrew Sales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AML3D alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Andrew Sales sold 1,250,000 shares of AML3D stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total transaction of A$126,250.00 ($84,731.54).

AML3D Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

About AML3D

AML3D Limited provides contract manufacturing services to the aerospace, marine, defense, oil and gas, mining, and general manufacturing sectors in Australia, Singapore, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company produces metal components and structures through automated wire-fed 3D printing technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AML3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AML3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.