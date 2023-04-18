Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) PT at $19.86

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,537.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.