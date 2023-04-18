Analysts Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 42.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altus Power by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 382,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altus Power by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 275,787 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 8.8% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,524,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 437,857 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Up 5.7 %

About Altus Power

AMPS stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $798.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.60. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.