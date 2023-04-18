Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target at $19.38

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

NYSE:VLRS opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

