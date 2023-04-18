Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $73.44

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corteva Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.