Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $104.70

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

