Analysts Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $88.13

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in IAC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the third quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 12,044.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.13. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $98.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

