Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $48.60

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 124,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 885,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

