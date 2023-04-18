Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) PT at $144.85

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

