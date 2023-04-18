Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,635

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,635 ($44.98).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.31) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.97) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.44) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Whitbread Price Performance

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,127 ($38.70) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,004.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,790.14. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,025.97, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whitbread Company Profile

In other news, insider Cilla Snowball bought 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($38.09) per share, for a total transaction of £69,501.24 ($86,005.74). In related news, insider Fumbi Chima purchased 957 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.46) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($36,806.78). Also, insider Cilla Snowball purchased 2,258 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($38.09) per share, with a total value of £69,501.24 ($86,005.74). Insiders bought a total of 3,490 shares of company stock worth $10,787,980 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

