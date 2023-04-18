AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $356.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.