AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by Investec to Sell

Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

See Also

