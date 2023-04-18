Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:APLE opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
