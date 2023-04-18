Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,208,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after buying an additional 1,433,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Stories

