Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells $11,566,839.00 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luca Maestri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

